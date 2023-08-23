Sopore’s street vendors get rehabilitated

Sopore, Aug 22: The administration in Sopore after formulating a plan for management of street vendors in the Sopore town finally succeeded in rehabilitating hundreds of street vendors on Tuesday.
According to Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Sopore, the plan involves relocation and re-arrangement of street vendors based on a comprehensive management to regulate their manner of operation aimed at reducing the ill-effects of indiscriminate occupation of space along roadsides within the town and to improve their conditions.
The ADC said that over the past two months, the administration had been actively working on resolving this issue.
The administration engaged with various groups representing street vendors to ensure their concerns are taken into account.
The ADC said that the move of rehabilitation of street vendors in organising manner would not only prevent inconvenience to commuters but also ensure smooth traffic flow.
He said that the rehabilitation move was taken on Tuesday after street vendors were completely banned to install their stalls within the town from Sunday.
Meanwhile, street vendors after their proper rehabilitation were feeling joyous and they thanked the Sopore administration, particularly ADC Sopore and SHO Sopore for their good contribution towards their proper rehabilitation.