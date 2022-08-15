'Sordid state of affairs,’ says High Court on non-implementation of its verdict

Srinagar, Aug 14: The High Court of J&K and Ladakh termed as “sordid state of affairs” the non-implementation of its verdict by the government which came on a plea that was filed before it 24 years ago. The judgment is regarding appointment of six persons on the posts of teachers in district cadre Budgam.
“It is very sordid state of affairs that the petition which has been preferred way back in the year 1998 and allowed in the year 2015 by virtue of a detailed order, the respondents (officials) have neither implemented the judgment passed by this Court till date nor have they chosen to file statement of facts,” a bench of Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal said while hearing a contempt petition filed by the aggrieved persons in 2017.
The Court said the orders of appointment were required to be issued within one week from the date the copy of the order was served to the government.
Moreover , the court said that the petitioners were also entitled to all the service benefits given to the persons who were appointed on the post of teachers in the selection process which was initiated in pursuance to an advertisement dated December 24, 1996 and September 9, 1997.
To explain as to why the judgment was not implemented, the court now ordered the two concerned officers in government to appear in person before it on September 7, the next date of hearing.
“In the peculiar facts and circumstances, the Court is left with no other option but to procure the presence of respondents 1 and 2 to explain the reasons for non-implementation of the order passed by this Court way back on 27th November 2015 and also non-filing of the statement of facts/compliance report.”
In the meantime, the court directed the concerned officers to file statement of facts/compliance report on or before September 9.