'Sordid state of affairs,’ says High Court on non-implementation of its verdict

Srinagar, Aug 14: The High Court of J&K and Ladakh termed as “sordid state of affairs” the non-implementation of its verdict by the government which came on a plea that was filed before it 24 years ago. The judgment is regarding appointment of six persons on the posts of teachers in district cadre Budgam.

“It is very sordid state of affairs that the petition which has been preferred way back in the year 1998 and allowed in the year 2015 by virtue of a detailed order, the respondents (officials) have neither implemented the judgment passed by this Court till date nor have they chosen to file statement of facts,” a bench of Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal said while hearing a contempt petition filed by the aggrieved persons in 2017.