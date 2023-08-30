SOS Children tie Rakhi to Div Com Kashmir

Srinagar, Aug 30: The children of SoS Children's Village of India, Srinagar today celebrated Raksha Bandhan with Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, here.
Six children from three clusters of Family Strengthening Programme accompanied by three caregivers and two programme persons tied their "Rakhi" of love to Div Com Kashmir.
On the occasion, Div Com shared sweets and jolly moments with the children and wished them a prosperous and promising future.
SoS Children's Village of India is an NGO providing children, without parental care or at the risk of losing it, a value chain of quality care services that goes beyond childcare alone, ensuring wholesome child development.