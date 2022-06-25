SOS Day observed

Srinagar: SOS Children’s Village Srinagar observed SOS Day on the occasion of the 58-th birth anniversary of its founder, late Dr. Hermann Gmeiner.
On the occasion Additional District Development Commissioner, Srinagar, Zahoor Ahmad Mir, was the chief guest.
SOS Children’s Village came into being in the year 1949, and it was in the year 1964 that SOS Children’s Villages of India was established. In 2004 however SOS CV Srinagar was established.
SOS Children’s Villages of India provides children without parental care or at the risk of losing it, a value chain of quality care services that goes beyond childcare alone, ensuring comprehensive child development, reads the press release.
“Our customised care interventions such as: Family Like Care, Family Strengthening, Kinship Care, Short Stay Homes, Foster Care, Youth Skilling, Emergency Childcare and Special Needs Childcare are aimed at transforming lives and enabling children under care to become self-reliant and contributing members of society,” it further reads."
The organisation also empowers vulnerable families in communities to become financially independent, thereby enabling them to create safe and nurturing spaces for children under their care,” the statement adds.