SOS Day observed

Srinagar: SOS Children’s Village Srinagar observed SOS Day on the occasion of the 58-th birth anniversary of its founder, late Dr. Hermann Gmeiner.

On the occasion Additional District Development Commissioner, Srinagar, Zahoor Ahmad Mir, was the chief guest.

SOS Children’s Village came into being in the year 1949, and it was in the year 1964 that SOS Children’s Villages of India was established. In 2004 however SOS CV Srinagar was established.