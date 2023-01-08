SOTTO holds Ist meeting with officials of transplant hospitals of J&K

Dr Saleem Wani, HoD Urology and Kidney Transplant Unit, SKIMS Srinagar shared his experience in transplantation and apprised members about success rate of kidney transplant. Dr Wani emphasised the need of deceased donors programme and informed the audience about the bottlenecks and road blocks in the programme and gave suggestions about the removal of such obstacles. He stressed upon popularising the “Brain Stem Death” among medical fraternity and the masses so that the cadaver transplant program takes off well. He laid stress on the role of religious leaders in convincing the masses for pledging and donating organs after death and stressed upon their presence in the awareness programs. Dr Wani also appreciated the efforts of SOTTO in promoting Deceased Organ Donation in the UT.

Dr Shazia Wafai, Senior Regional Director, Regional Institute of H&FW J&K under MoHFW assured full cooperation in starting of deceased Organ Donation programme in J&K.