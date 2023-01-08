SOTTO holds Ist meeting with officials of transplant hospitals of J&K

Srinagar, Jan 8: A virtual meeting was held between National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO) and all the transplant hospitals of Jammu and Kashmir.
According to a press note the meeting was held under the chairmanship of Dr Sanjeev Puri, Joint Director, SOTTO J&K. “The Transplant Hospitals are GMC Jammu, GMC Srinagar, both conducting Kidney & Eye transplant, SKIMS Srinagar doing Kidney transplant and Eye Care & Research Centre, Srinagar doing Eye transplant,” a press note said.
Director, NOTTO New Delhi has advised J&K SOTTO to conduct such meetings on regular basis.
During the meeting, detailed discussion was held regarding the status of transplant hospitals for starting Deceased Organ Donation and Transplantation in the UT.
Dr Sanjeev Puri gave brief presentation about SOTTO J&K, status of transplantation in J&K and awareness activities conducted for the promotion of deceased organ donation to all the members.
Dr Saleem Wani, HoD Urology and Kidney Transplant Unit, SKIMS Srinagar shared his experience in transplantation and apprised members about success rate of kidney transplant. Dr Wani emphasised the need of deceased donors programme and informed the audience about the bottlenecks and road blocks in the programme and gave suggestions about the removal of such obstacles. He stressed upon popularising the “Brain Stem Death” among medical fraternity and the masses so that the cadaver transplant program takes off well. He laid stress on the role of religious leaders in convincing the masses for pledging and donating organs after death and stressed upon their presence in the awareness programs. Dr Wani also appreciated the efforts of SOTTO in promoting Deceased Organ Donation in the UT.
Dr Shazia Wafai, Senior Regional Director, Regional Institute of H&FW J&K under MoHFW assured full cooperation in starting of deceased Organ Donation programme in J&K.
The meeting was attended by Dr Bashir Chapoo, Director, Eye Care and Research Center Srinagar, Dr Mohammad Ashraf, HoD ,Nephrology SKIMS Srinagar, Dr Sabia Rashid, HoD Ophthalmology, GMC Srinagar along with Dr Shahnawaz, Dr Bhavna and Dr Anita from Department of Ophthalmology GMC Jammu, Anshu Sharma, Consultant(IEC/ Media) SOTTO, Irfan Ahmad Lone, Transplant Coordinator SOTTO and also Transplant Coordinators of the transplant hospitals of J&K.