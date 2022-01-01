South kashmir DIARY

Anantnag town roads choked
The interior roads of south Kashmir's Anantnag town remain choked for hours.
These roads witness the worst traffic jams, particularly during peak hours causing inconvenience to the passengers, pedestrians, and shopkeepers alike.
The road network in the town is below par and too narrow.
“Though the traffic has increased manifold the roads remain the same,” the residents said.
They said that the unabated encroachments on the roadsides, state land, and even the footpaths had made things worse.
“Due to ill planning, there is a lot of overcrowding and congestion in the town. Illegal constructions continue unabated with the tacit support of the authorities,” said Zahoor Ahmad, a resident.
He said that it was even difficult for the pedestrians to walk through the narrow roads of the town not to speak of the vehicles.
“Not a single day passes when you see traffic mess in the town, putting the passengers as well as commuters to inconvenience,” he said.
The residents of the town sought clearing bottlenecks at MattanChowk-Dangerpora road, Cheeni-Chowk-JanglatMandi Road, JanglatMandi-Donipwa Road, Reshi Bazaar Road, Iqbal Market Road, Kadipora-Sarnal Road, and Malakhnag-Sherpora Road to overcome the problem of frequent traffic snarls.
“The authorities should also shift the Sumo stands and shift it to an alternate place,” the residents said.
Chee village craves potable water
As Kashmir is reeling under intense cold weather, locals in the WaniMohala area of Chee village of south Kashmir's Anantnag district have to walk several kilometres to fetch water.
The locals said that the water supply pipes of the village are 40-years-old and are not able to suffice their needs.
“The water taps are running dry and we have to tread several kilometres to fetch water from a spring or river in this bitter cold,” said Shahzada Begum, 65.
She said that at times they have to crave for a single drop of water.
Ghulam Muhamad, an elderly person said that they have been pleading with the officials of the Jal Shakti Department to redress their issue but to no avail.
The locals sought the intervention of Deputy Commissioner Anantnag.
Achabal residents facing water scarcity
The locals including women have been staging protests, demanding restoration of water supply.
“We have long been struggling to get water supply,” said a protesting woman, Haseena Akhtar.
She said that their repeated requests to provide an uninterrupted water supply have been ignored.
“A month back the water supply was restored but barely a week later, the tapes again started running dry,” said another protesting woman, Jawahara Begum.
She said that in this chilly winter they are forced to fetch water from springs for household and drinking purposes.
The residents sought the intervention of Deputy Commissioner Anantnag.
Kulgam villagers demand separate power feeders
At least 30 villages that rely on TN Pora power feeder in south Kashmir's Kulgam district have sought another one to overcome the power crisis they are confronted with.
The villagers said even as the population has increased over the years, they continue to receive power from a single feeder.
“As a result of overload we have to face frequent power outages even during the scheduled hours,” the residents said.
They said at times the village plunges into darkness for more than 24 hours.
“The studies of our children get severely affected,” the villagers said.
The affected villages include Bogund, Srundoo, Supar, TN Pora, Dadipora, Kharpora, Kulpora, and Shurath.
Filtration plants in Yaripora-Frisal defunct
The filtration plants in Yaripora-Badroo and Frisal are lying defunct due to which people in these south Kashmir areas are forced to drink contaminated water.
This has also been a major cause of waterborne diseases.
The locals said that the water supplied to them was not fit for consumption and had been the cause of various waterborne diseases including Hepatitis B and gastrointestinal infections.“Last year there was a jaundice outbreak in our village and around 80 people were affected,” said Tariq Ahmad of Frisal.
The health experts have also cited the absence of potable water as the cause of water-borne diseases in these villages.
“We often receive patients complaining of intestinal infection or infected with Hepatitis B virus from these villages,” said a doctor working in District Hospital Kulgam.
“What is the fun of spending crores of rupees on commissioning of new filtration plants if one can’t make them functional,” asked Muhamad Sultan of Yaripora.
Anantnag residents demand marriage hall
The residents here have urged the authorities to construct a marriage hall in the town.
“The people in the town, particularly of the old town, have to face tremendous problems during marriage and other functions at their homes, due to paucity of space,” said Adil Ahmad of Malaknag.
He said that at times they were forced to organise the marriage ceremonies at their relatives’ homes who are putting up in new residential colonies or along the KP Road.
“The town has a population of about 10 lakh and is highly congested. People in the old town areas of Malakhnag, Kadipora, Reshi Bazaar, and other places don’t have enough open space to erect tents during marriage ceremonies or other functions. So, the authorities should consider constructing a marriage hall in the town,” said the residents.
They suggested that the Iqbal Park at Iqbal Market could be utilised for this purpose.
“The park is the property of the Municipal Council and the Floriculture Department and its condition is pathetic. The authorities should improve its condition and construct a marriage hall there. Furthermore, it can also provide parking facilities to the public as it has enough space,” the residents said.