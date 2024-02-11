South Kashmir Diary

Waltengoo residents demand health centre

The residents of Waltengoo Nar ( B) in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district have demanded the establishment of a primary health centre in the area. The residents said that they have to face tremendous problems in the absence of a health facility.

Mohamamd Yousuf Deeda, a resident from the area, said that it has been a long-standing demand of the residents in the area.”The area is inhabited by the poor and marginalised community of Gujjars and due to financial constraints, we are unable to travel to other health facilities”, said Deedad. The residents of the village, comprising over 250 households, brought the demand to the notice of authorities several times, but to avail.

“We have also raised the demand during the recently held Block Diwas and it has been noted down by the officials”, said Deedad. In 2005, the entire Waltengoo Nar was devastated by an avalanche leaving at least 160 residents dead and since then the residents are struggling to rebuild their lives. According to Deeedad, the area is grappling with multiple issues as the government is yet to rehabilitate many avalanche victims.

He, however, emphasised the pressing need for establishment of a health facility in the village, terming it as one of the crucial demands.

Power outage irks residents of DH Pora sub division

Many villages in DH Pora sub division of Kulgam district have been witnessing protracted power outages since the beginning of winter. Residents from DH Pora town, Manzam, Watoo and Nasnoor told Greater Kashmir that they are experiencing unscheduled and long power cuts . Majid Rasheed ,a resident from Manzagam said that they are receiving electricity barely for 4 to 5 hours. ” It is rather contrary to the curtailment schedule. As per the schedule, we are supposed to receive electricity for 16 hours”, Majid said.

He said that the establishment of a new power receiving station in Manzagam was approved in 2014, but it has not been set up till date. ” The receiving station would have lessened the burden on the existing station in DH Pora”, he added.

Shopkeepers occupy footpaths in Shopian

The pedestrians in Shopian town are forced to walk almost in the middle of streets due to the encroachment of footpaths by the shopkeeper and vendors. The shopkeepers and vendors extend their merchandise on the footpaths, forcing the pedestrians to walk in the middle of roads.

“As pedestrians walk in the middle of roads, it disrupts the movement of traffic and increases the possibility of accidents ”, said Tariq Ahmad , a resident. The places where the shopkeepers have occupied the footpaths most include Old Bus Stand and the road leading to the main market from the Four Way. Although a few weeks ago , Municipal Council Shopian ( MCS ) launched a drive to clear the walkways of encroachers, it, according to the residents, was left half way through.

Suahil Malik, Executive Officer MCS told Greater Kashmir that the drive would continue till all the footpaths were made free for pedestrians.