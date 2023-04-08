South Kashmir: The Last of the Horse-Cart Drivers

Amidst the swift-developing technologies and the introduction of electric vehicles, the determination of these classical drivers to continue this old-age tradition appears to be a blind alley.

Inherited from his family, 80-year-old Ghulam Mohammad Bhat has been ferrying people on his cart for over four decades, and that hasn’t made him frail at all, he asserts.

Notwithstanding the ups and downs he has faced during this long journey, Bhat is reluctant to give up hope and is willing to continue with this by-gone tradition “at all costs.”

For Bhat, a resident of Seer Hamdan in Anantnag, his Tanga is his most cherished asset, and as the day ends, his enthusiasm doesn’t. The next morning he returns to work, much hopeful that the day will bring decent earnings as usual, he says.