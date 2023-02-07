South Kashmir trio pool money, develop cricket ground

Anantnag, Feb 05: Famous for its vast expanse of apple orchards, Marhama is the second largest village in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, but despite being home to 2300 families, the place lacked a proper cricket ground until last year.

In 2019, Chirag Aamir, a former state-level cricketer inspired by the sophisticated sports infrastructure outside J&K, discussed with his other two friends the idea of having something similar in their own village.

As COVID-19 induced lockdown forced them inside their homes the following year, the trio contemplated the idea and the work began.

Asking the help from the administration, the friends got permission to develop a state-owned field in Dallovhaad area. However, developing a rough ground wasn’t easy and the process required financial resources and determination.