South Kashmir’s 1st ever Women's Police Station inaugurated

Srinagar, July 22: Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on Friday visited Anantnag where in his presence the first ever women's police station for South Kashmir was inaugurated. The police station was inaugurated by Principal Women's Degree College Anantang Dr Nuzhat and other women, representing different fields.
DGP while speaking to the media said, “The purpose behind opening the women police station across the UT is to provide a better environment to women. Crime against women has been taken seriously and to bring down any type of crime against women, the Women Police Stations have been opened where the victims of crime will be conducted with by women officers,officials.”
The DGP added that opening up separate Women's Police Stations will provide an opportunity to the women of the respective areas to come forward more freely to report crime as they would be able to express their grievances more comfortably. He added that women Police officers would be sensitive enough to understand the grievances of the female victims. He directed for making a separate recreational room inside the women police station for kids.