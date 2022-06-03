Soz condoles Bhajan Sopori’s demise

Srinagar, June 3 : Former Union Minister Prof Saifuddin Soz has condoled the death of Bhajan Sopori.
In a statement Soz said, “I feel extremely sad that the great Santoor Nawaz– Bhajan Sopori, is no more. Sopori’s demise is a great loss to Kashmir. One quality in Sopori’s character was that he never forgot his moorings.”
He added that Sopori remained connected with Kashmir and the place of his birth and upbringing. “Thousands of Kashmiris mourned their illustrious son – Bhajan Sopori’s untimely death. He will be long remembered for his mastery over Kashmir’s traditional musical instrument – Santoor. It is Bhajan Sopori, who introduced Santoor at the national and international level. I am happy that his son Abhay Rustum Sopori has already accepted the responsibility to carry forward the tradition –Santoor,”he said.