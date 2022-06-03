Soz condoles Bhajan Sopori’s demise

He added that Sopori remained connected with Kashmir and the place of his birth and upbringing. “Thousands of Kashmiris mourned their illustrious son – Bhajan Sopori’s untimely death. He will be long remembered for his mastery over Kashmir’s traditional musical instrument – Santoor. It is Bhajan Sopori, who introduced Santoor at the national and international level. I am happy that his son Abhay Rustum Sopori has already accepted the responsibility to carry forward the tradition –Santoor,”he said.