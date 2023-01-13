Soz condoles demise

Srinagar, Jan 13: Former Union Minister Prof Saifuddin Soz on Friday expressed grief over the demise of noted socialist leader Sharad Yadav .
In his condolence message, Prof Soz said, “It is extremely sad to learn about the demise of Sharad Ji. He has left behind strong and lasting imprints as a distinguished parliamentarian, and a Union Minister.”
Prof Soz also said that he was a great socialist leader with a strong connection with the people. “His absence will be felt. May his soul rest in peace,”he said.