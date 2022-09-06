Soz visits Handwara areas

Srinagar, Sep 6: Former Union Minister, Prof Saifuddin Soz on Tuesday visited Machipora, Tehsil Handwara, District Kupwara.
According to a press note, he was accompanied by many Congress leaders including Imtiyaz Ahmad Khan, Mushtaq Bazaz and others.
On this occasion, Shameema Rehman apprised Prof Soz of their issues, grievances and backwardness, of Machipora particularly in social and educational point of view, which has been neglected by the successive governments..
Prof Soz on this occasion extensively toured many areas of Machipora accompanied by the local people to assess the ground situation himself. He also takes notice of the dilapidated roads and similar other things.