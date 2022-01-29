Soz writes to Amit Shah

Srinagar, Jan 29: Former union minister Saifuddin Soz Saturday wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and appealed him to release three Kashmiri stude ts lodged at Agra jail allegedly for supporting the Pakistani cricket team.
A statement of Soz issued here said, “In my letter to Amit Shah, Home Minister of India, today, I strongly pleaded for the release of three Kashmiri students – Arshad Yousuf, Inayat Altaf Sheikh, and Showkat Ahmad Ganai, who were arrested and lodged at Agra jail in October 2021. It was alleged that they had cheered for the Pakistan cricket team, who had won the cricket match against India." Soz said that he invited the attention of the Home Minister to the fact that till now,
the Police had not been able to prove that these three Kashmiri students had cheered for the Pakistani team. "Instead, it was found that they had conveyed a screenshot of greetings to their friends," he said. "I pleaded with the Home Minister that our country’s legal system would help these students to get released, finally. But, it would be more graceful to release them immediately.”