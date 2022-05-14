Soz’s plea to LG Sinha | 'Ensure proper medical care for Bhim Singh'

Srinagar, May 14: Former Union Minister Prof Saifuddin Soz has urged the Lietenant Governor Manoj Sinha to ensure proper medical care for Pathers Party leader Prof Bhim Singh.
In a statement Soz said, “In a communication to the Hon’ble Lt Governor Manoj Sinha today, I urged the State Administration to take full care about the health of Bhim Singh, a prominent public figure and founder President of J&K Panthers Party.
He added that he explained in the letter that it had come to his notice that Bhim Singh was ailing in Jammu and he needed proper care.