SP College organises camp for registration of unemployed youth

Srinagar, Sep 9: The Jammu and Kashmir District Employment and Counseling Centre (DE&CC), Srinagar in association with the Career Counseling Cell and Dean Students Welfare of S.P. College Srinagar today organized a 'One day Camp for Registration of Job seekers/ Unemployed youth on employment portal' and also raised awareness among students about various self employment schemes in the college auditorium, here.
The session was chaired by Dean Academics, Prof Bashir Ahmad Mir and Dean Students Welfare Dr. Khailda Hassan and Dr. Shazia Mushtaq.
The officers from Employment Department were welcomed by Prof. Zarka Malik member Career Counseling Cell S. P. College.
The Career Counseling Officer, Manzoor Ahmad Rather and Employment Officer Ishfaq Ahmad Wani from DE&CC, Srinagar demonstrated the convenient and user friendly online registration on J&K employment portal. They also deliberated upon the multiple services and schemes offered by employment department. Prof Falak Naaz member Career Counseling Cell S. P. College, presented a formal vote of thanks.