SP College organises panel discussion of entrepreneurs

Srinagar, June 3: Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development, Sri Pratap College, Srinagar organised a panel discussion of Kashmir based start-up entrepreneurs.
The theme of the event was ‘Success Stories of Entrepreneurs’ in continuation to the National Technology Day celebrations. The panel discussion was moderated by Dr. Shabana Aslam, convener CIED, and the chief guest on the occasion was Prof. Mairaj-ud-din Sheikh, ex Head Department of Geography of the college.
Dr Shabana said the event has been organised to encourage young students to draw inspiration from the success stories of entrepreneurs and make them future-ready as job-creators rather than job-seekers. She also highlighted the achievements of CIED.
The Principal of the college Prof. (Dr.) Ghulam Jeelani Qureshi in his welcome address appreciated the entrepreneurs for their achievements and encouraged students to take up ventures for creation of jobs and economic assets. He also appreciated the CIED for organising the programme and urged them to continue with such extracurricular activities in future.
The panellists on the occasion were Mr. Sheikh Samiullah (one of the Founders Fastbeetle), Fayaz Ahmed Dar (Founder Sagg Eco Village), Dr. Javaid Ahmad Dar (Founder Khorasan Hi-Tech Food Processing Industry), Shahzada Akhter (Founder Chandani Desi Milk), Sana Imtiyaz (Founder Sweet Temptations) and Dr. Aasif Shah (Head Dept of Commerce, AAAM GDC Bemina).
The panellists shared their success stories talking about their inspirations and the hurdles they faced and how they overcome these hurdles to establish successful ventures. Students in large numbers attended the panel discussion and enthusiastically participated in the question answer session.
The chief guest in his presidential address explained the concept of entrepreneurship and how important it is to have new and innovative ideas for successful ventures. Prof. Manzoor Ahmad Wani, Head Department of Botany and co-patron of the programme, in his concluding remarks summarised the panel discussion and explained to the audience the concept of business ecosystem and the keys for successful ventures. The rapporteur for the programme was Dr. Qazi Ashiq Hussain and the vote of thanks on the occasion was presented by Dr. Samina Bashir.