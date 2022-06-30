SP College organises talk on Cancer

Srinagar: Sri Pratap College, a constituent college of Cluster University Srinagar (CUS) organised a scientific talk on ‘Targeting cancer through the nuclear pore’ in the college auditorium, here.

The talk was delivered by an eminent US scientist Dr. Asfar Suhail Azmi, and Vice Chancellor Cluster University Srinagar, Prof. Qayyum Hussain chaired the session.

At the outset, Prof Khurshid Ahmad Khan, Principal SP College welcomed the guests and formally opened the session.

Speaking on the occasion, the Vice Chancellor assured the students and staff that Cluster University Srinagar will sign MoUs with National and International educational institutions for the upliftment of the student community and faculty of the constituent and affiliated colleges of Cluster University Srinagar.