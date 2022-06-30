SP College organises talk on Cancer

Srinagar: Sri Pratap College, a constituent college of Cluster University Srinagar (CUS) organised a scientific talk on ‘Targeting cancer through the nuclear pore’ in the college auditorium, here.
The talk was delivered by an eminent US scientist Dr. Asfar Suhail Azmi, and Vice Chancellor Cluster University Srinagar, Prof. Qayyum Hussain chaired the session.
At the outset, Prof Khurshid Ahmad Khan, Principal SP College welcomed the guests and formally opened the session.
Speaking on the occasion, the Vice Chancellor assured the students and staff that Cluster University Srinagar will sign MoUs with National and International educational institutions for the upliftment of the student community and faculty of the constituent and affiliated colleges of Cluster University Srinagar.
He further stressed upon all the participants especially students to explore academic opportunities beyond India. Principal, Prof. Khan on the other hand requested the speaker and Vice Chancellor for more such academic exercises in the college to make it a more research intensive one.
Dr. Azmi who is the co-leader of the tumour biology and microenvironment research program and the director of the pancreatic cancer research initiative at at Karmanos Cancer Institute, Wayne State University School of Medicine spoke at length about cancer treatment strategies and the effects drugs have on various kinds of tumour such as pancreas, prostate, stomach and lungs.
He specially pointed out the rising cases of stomach cancer in Kashmir valley and showed his willingness and interest for collaborating with the valley researchers to find the possible cure. He elaborated that the upregulation of XPO1 protein in cancer cells might be linked with the gastric cancers in Kashmir too.
The talk was followed by a session on career opportunities in the US for students of science and collaborative funding opportunities between the USA and Indian institutions. During this session, students were briefed about the application process of foreign universities.
The session was attended by faculty members and students who showed great enthusiasm during the question and answer session.
The proceedings of the event were conducted by Prof. Magray Aijaz, Faculty IT department, Madiha Javid, Mehreen Bhat, and Zainish Shah, students of Biochemistry department. The event was concluded by vote of thanks by Mehreen Bhat in which she thanked all the dignitaries, organizers and hosts, supporting staff, and IT department for making the event a great success.