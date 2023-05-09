SP College releases The Pratap Bulletin

Srinagar, May 9: S.P College today released its first monthly students bulletin, "The Pratap Bulletin" at the college auditorium, here.

The Bulletin was released by Nodal Principal Kashmir Division Colleges, Prof. Sheikh Ajaz Bashir in presence of Principal SP College, Prof Ghulam Jeelani Qureshi, Principal Islamia College, Professor Khurshid Ahmad Khan, Deans Students Welfare, Dr. Khalida Hassan, Dr. Jan Shabir and Chief Editor of the Bulletin, Dr. Nadia Shah.