SP College releases The Pratap Bulletin

Srinagar, May 9: S.P College today released its first monthly students bulletin, "The Pratap Bulletin" at the college auditorium, here.
The Bulletin was released by Nodal Principal Kashmir Division Colleges, Prof. Sheikh Ajaz Bashir in presence of Principal SP College, Prof Ghulam Jeelani Qureshi, Principal Islamia College, Professor Khurshid Ahmad Khan, Deans Students Welfare, Dr. Khalida Hassan, Dr. Jan Shabir and Chief Editor of the Bulletin, Dr. Nadia Shah.
Speaking on the occasion, Prof Sheikh Ajaz Bashir lauded the efforts of the college and termed the bulletin as a very healthy practice which must be adopted by all the colleges of the UT.
Prof Ghulam Jeelani Qureshi stated that the bulletin shall be exclusively devoted to achievements of students which shall encourage them to strive more and go beyond the academics and participate in extra-curricular activities rigorously.
The event was also attended by Principals of Kashmir Division colleges.