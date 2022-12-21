SP College signs MoU with Sagg Eco Village Ganderbal

College Principal Prof (Dr.) Khursheed Ahmad Khan signed the MoU from the college side, while Sagg Eco Village Pvt. Limited was represented by its founder, Mr Fayaz Ahmad Dar.

The activity was held under the aegis of the Centre for Innovations and Entrepreneurship Development (CIED) of S.P. College to “impart requisite entrepreneurial knowledge and skills to the students to make them Industry-ready.”