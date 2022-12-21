SP College signs MoU with Sagg Eco Village Ganderbal

Srinagar, Dec 21: Two days after signing a pact with Islamic University of Science and Technology Awantipora on mutual academic cooperation, the Sri Pratap College Srinagar has signed another Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sagg Eco Village, Ganderbal, to further the academic collaboration with the Industry.
College Principal Prof (Dr.) Khursheed Ahmad Khan signed the MoU from the college side, while Sagg Eco Village Pvt. Limited was represented by its founder, Mr Fayaz Ahmad Dar.
The activity was held under the aegis of the Centre for Innovations and Entrepreneurship Development (CIED) of S.P. College to “impart requisite entrepreneurial knowledge and skills to the students to make them Industry-ready.”
Expressing satisfaction at the MoU, Prof (Dr) Khurshid Ahmed Khan highlighted the need for academia-industry linkage as envisaged under the National Education Policy-2020.
Fayaz Ahmed Dar, Founder Sagg Eco Village and Mool Sustainable Research and Training Centre Kashmir, highlighted the importance of such MoUs for the larger benefit of students.
Dr Shabana Aslam, Convener CIED, S.P. College coordinated the event, while other members of the CIED who attended the MoU ceremony included Dr Tabasum Ismail, Prof Magaray Aijaz Ahmed and Dr Samina Bashir. Dr Roohi Mushtaq, HoD Biotechnology, and Dr Shaheena Parveen from Sagg Eco Village, were also present.