SP College Srinagar accredited with Grade A+ by NAAC

Srinagar, July 12: In a significant achievement, Sri Pratap(SP) College, Srinagar has been accredited with Grade A+ by NAAC, a government statement said.
The NAAC team comprised of Dr. Satyanarayana Sirasani, Chairperson; Dr. Annasaheb Shankar Rayamane, Member Coordinator and Dr. Yashodhara Sharma, Member, in the month of June, conducted an exhaustive assessment of the College and expressed their appreciation and satisfaction with regard to academics, extra-curricular activities, infrastructure and research activities of the college.
Speaking on this development, Principal SP College, Prof. Ghulam Jeelani Qureshi expressed satisfaction with the NAAC assessment and congratulated all the stakeholders who made it possible for the College. “This is a special moment and would not have been possible without the untiring efforts and sincere dedication of the entire College staff , both teaching and non-teaching as well as research scholars and students” he said.
The Principal also expressed his gratitude to Principal Secretary Education Alok Kumar; Director Colleges, Prof (Dr.) Yasmeen Ashai; Director Finance and Planning and Nodal Principal, Kashmir Division Colleges for the constant support and timely guidance provided for successful completion of the re-accreditation process.