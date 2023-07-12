SP College Srinagar accredited with Grade A+ by NAAC

Srinagar, July 12: In a significant achievement, Sri Pratap(SP) College, Srinagar has been accredited with Grade A+ by NAAC, a government statement said.

The NAAC team comprised of Dr. Satyanarayana Sirasani, Chairperson; Dr. Annasaheb Shankar Rayamane, Member Coordinator and Dr. Yashodhara Sharma, Member, in the month of June, conducted an exhaustive assessment of the College and expressed their appreciation and satisfaction with regard to academics, extra-curricular activities, infrastructure and research activities of the college.