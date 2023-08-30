SP College student Urfee Yousuf gets National Youth Brilliance award

Srinagar, Aug 30: Urfee Yousuf from Banihal, a B. Sc. student at S. P. College, has been awarded with the National Youth Brilliance award.
The award was presented to her by Member Parliament, Manoj Tiwari at a function held at New Delhi, where around 17 states across the country participated in the National Youth exchange programme held from 18th to 20th August 2023.
Urfee Yousuf was selected for an award for tremendous work done by her as a social worker in the field of Education through her NGO “Living for Others Being Helpful Foundation”.
The Principal of the college felicitated the student for achieving such a great success and wished her good luck for future endeavours and also the staff and students of college congratulated her for doing such wonderful work.