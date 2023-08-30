SP College student Urfee Yousuf gets National Youth Brilliance award

Srinagar, Aug 30: Urfee Yousuf from Banihal, a B. Sc. student at S. P. College, has been awarded with the National Youth Brilliance award.

The award was presented to her by Member Parliament, Manoj Tiwari at a function held at New Delhi, where around 17 states across the country participated in the National Youth exchange programme held from 18th to 20th August 2023.