SP Hqrs Baramulla interacts with students in Pattan

She was accompanied by SDPO Pattan Mohd Nawaz Khanday and DySP Ops Pattan Altaf Ahmad Khan. SP Hqrs Baramulla Divya D stressed upon the students to take their studies seriously for a better and successful future. She also impressed that everyone should take part in sports activities as it helps to boost self-confidence, concentration, physical as well as mental health. She also stated that students should make optimum use of time and channelise their energy in the right direction.