SP Hqrs Baramulla interacts with students in Pattan

Srinagar, May 22: SP Hqrs Baramulla Divya D visited Govt Primary School Gohal Chakoo Pattan and interacted with the students and distributed sweets among them.
She was accompanied by SDPO Pattan Mohd Nawaz Khanday and DySP Ops Pattan Altaf Ahmad Khan. SP Hqrs Baramulla Divya D stressed upon the students to take their studies seriously for a better and successful future. She also impressed that everyone should take part in sports activities as it helps to boost self-confidence, concentration, physical as well as mental health. She also stated that students should make optimum use of time and channelise their energy in the right direction.
On the occasion, Principal and other staff members of Govt Primary School Gohal Chakoo Zone Pattan especially the students have shown extraordinary enthusiasm and applauded the role of the Police for arranging such school visits in order to boost their morale.