SP Security organises stress management programme for cops

Srinagar: Superintendent of Police (SP), Security, Civil Secretariat, Srinagar in collaboration with Ennobler Private Limited Monday organised a Stress Management Programme (SMP) for defence and Police personnel on the premises of the civil secretariat here.
A statement issued here said that the SMP was organised to mitigate the stress among the defence and Police personnel deployed for duties at the civil secretariat.
Founder of Ennobler Private Limited, Divye Dehuta Mahajan, an expert in the field of human resources development and management delivered a lecture on stress management skills and ways of managing stress while on duty.
SP Security, Civil Secretariat, Srinagar, Nighat Aman said that such kind of training sessions would be regularly conducted for Police personnel.
She also appreciated Ennobler Private Limited for conducting such kind of programme for Police personnel here.