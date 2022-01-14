Special Covid testing drive held at NIT Srinagar

Around 51 RT-PCR and 31 Rapid Antigen Tests were administered by the medical teams of Sub-District Hospital Habak Srinagar and Medical Unit NIT Srinagar throughout the day on campus. The results of the tests would likely arrive on Monday, a press release said.

In order to ensure safety and maintain social distancing at the testing venue, officials have assigned token numbers to each person so that CAB can be adhered to.