Special Covid testing drive held at NIT Srinagar

Srinagar, Jan 14: To uphold the precautionary measures against the Covid19 pandemic, the Directorate of Health Services Kashmir Friday conducted a special Covid19 testing drive at National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar.
Around 51 RT-PCR and 31 Rapid Antigen Tests were administered by the medical teams of Sub-District Hospital Habak Srinagar and Medical Unit NIT Srinagar throughout the day on campus. The results of the tests would likely arrive on Monday, a press release said.
In order to ensure safety and maintain social distancing at the testing venue, officials have assigned token numbers to each person so that CAB can be adhered to.
Director NIT Srinagar, Prof (Dr) Rakesh Sehgal said in view of re-surging in Covid19 cases in Kashmir, a special testing drive was conducted for all members on campus.
"We ensure that all COVID19 precautionary measures should be adhered to, so that there will no risk of spreading infection at the campus," he said.
Prof Sehgal said wearing 3-ply reusable or disposable masks is mandatory for all persons entering the NIT campus. He said these drives would continue in the future also.
Registrar NIT Srinagar, Prof Kaiser Bukhari in his message said they had already issued strict guidelines to enforce COV19 SOPs on the campus.
"In the first phase more than 80 persons including administrative officers were administered Covid19 testing and it will be followed by more such drives," he said.
Prof Bukhari said it is need of the hour to enforce CAB, so that we can curb the deadly infection on the campus. “Currently, classes are being held online in view of Covid19 and winter vacation," he said.
Medical Officer, Dr Fayaz Ahmad Bhat said a special testing drive was conducted on the directions of worthy Director NIT on the campus. Both RAT and RTPCR tests were conducted, he said.
Dr Bhat said 82 tests were administered by the medical teams on Friday in which 51 were done RTPCR and rest RAT tests. Meanwhile, two employees were tested positive for Covid19 on RAT. They were immediately asked for home isolation, he said.