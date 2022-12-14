Special Investigation Unit of Police conducts raids on two houses in Anantnag under UAPA

The search was conducted in the residential houses of Shahbaz Ahmad Thoker S/O Mushtaq Ahmad Thoker Resident of Waghama Bijbehara and Subzar Ahmad Ganie S/O Farooq Ahmad Ganie Resident of Marhama Halimpora Bijbehara.

During search, SIU Anantnag gathered relevant information and the role of these accused in commission of crime is being examined. Proper SOPs were followed during the raids.

The police spokesman further stated that these raids are carried out to eliminate the terror ecosystem in the district by identifying various Over Ground Workers and supporters of militancy. These raids will continue in future also for the logical conclusion of all UAPA cases, read the statement.