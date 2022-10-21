Special Lok Adalat held across UTs of J&K, Ladakh

This is the first Lok Adalat after Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey took over as Chief Justice of High Court of J&K and Ladakh. The idea behind organizing this Special Lok Adalat was not only to reduce the pendency but also to give solace to the litigants.

As per the information received from the districts, out of a total number of 18,658 cases taken up by 113 Benches in the day-long Special Lok Adalat at various courts across the UTs of J&K and Ladakh, 16,737 cases were disposed of and a number of Rs. 8,17,37,009/- was awarded as compensation/settlement amount in civil, criminal, labour disputes, electricity and water bill cases, land acquisition, family matters, cheque dishonour and bank recovery cases.