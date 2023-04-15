Special Lok Adalat of MACT Cases held across J&K

He further informed that as per the schedule of activities prepared for the current calendar year, the next National Lok Adalat which would be the 2nd National Lok Adalat for the current calendar year shall be conducted on Saturday, May 13, 2023, focusing on quick settlement of all sorts of compoundable criminal cases, civil disputes, MACT cases and other cases of various natures pending disposal in different courts of the U.T of J&K. He also exhorted the Advocates in general and litigants in particular to take maximum benefit of the Special Lok Adalats which are being organised by the J&K Legal Services Authority under the aegis of National Legal Services Authority.

Gupta appreciated the efforts of all the Judicial Officers, Secretaries DLSA’s, Advocates, staff of the district and tehsil courts as well as Legal Services Institutions besides litigants for their wholehearted participation in the Special Lok Adalat and playing an important role in settlement of cases. He also highlighted the role of Para Legal Volunteers and the media, both print and electronic, in creating and spreading awareness amongst the masses regarding the initiatives of Legal Services Authority and about welfare schemes launched by the Govt. and Legal Services Authority.