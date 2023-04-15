Special Lok Adalat of MACT Cases held across J&K

Jammu Apr 15: As a part of the calendar of activities for the year 2023 prepared by J&K Legal Services Authority, a Special Lok Adalat was organised throughout the U.T.
The Special Lok Adalat was held under the leadership of Justice N. Kotiswar Singh, Chief Justice, High Court of J&K and Ladakh, Patron-in-Chief, J&K Legal Services Authority and under the guidance of Justice Tashi Rabstan, Executive Chairman, J&K Legal Services Authority as well as Justice Sindhu Sharma, Chairperson, High Court Legal Services Committee.
The focus for today’s Lok Adalat was on amicable settlement of MACT cases pending before various tribunals in the UT of J&K and to finally dispose of the same on the basis of consensus arrived at between the parties
The aim is to ensure immediate respite not only to the parties but also to their family members from the hassles of litigation leading to disturbance in the family.
As per the information received from various districts of U.T of J&K, a total of 356 MACT cases were taken up by 25 Benches in the day long Special Lok Adalat organised at various courts across J&K, out of which 79 cases were finally settled amicably. An amount of Rs. 6,43,26,000 was awarded as compensation to the petitioners.
Amit Kumar Gupta, Member Secretary, J&K Legal Services Authority while talking to media persons informed that this was the 1st Special Lok Adalat of MACT
cases and 2nd overall Special Lok Adalat in the current calendar year.
He further informed that as per the schedule of activities prepared for the current calendar year, the next National Lok Adalat which would be the 2nd National Lok Adalat for the current calendar year shall be conducted on Saturday, May 13, 2023, focusing on quick settlement of all sorts of compoundable criminal cases, civil disputes, MACT cases and other cases of various natures pending disposal in different courts of the U.T of J&K. He also exhorted the Advocates in general and litigants in particular to take maximum benefit of the Special Lok Adalats which are being organised by the J&K Legal Services Authority under the aegis of National Legal Services Authority.
Gupta appreciated the efforts of all the Judicial Officers, Secretaries DLSA’s, Advocates, staff of the district and tehsil courts as well as Legal Services Institutions besides litigants for their wholehearted participation in the Special Lok Adalat and playing an important role in settlement of cases. He also highlighted the role of Para Legal Volunteers and the media, both print and electronic, in creating and spreading awareness amongst the masses regarding the initiatives of Legal Services Authority and about welfare schemes launched by the Govt. and Legal Services Authority.