Special revision camps of panchayat electoral rolls held

During the programme, EROs and AEROs educated the general public about the procedure for updation of Panchayat Electoral Roll and urged youth who have attained the age of 18 as on qualifying date 01.01.2023, register themselves as voters in Electoral Roll. Further they took stock of the addition, deletions, correction and transposition made by the PEBOs.EROs emphasized active participation in these special camps for correct updation of voter lists and voters can approach PEBOs ( Panchayat Election Booth Officials) for addition, Deletion, correction or transposition in the panchayat Electoral Rolls within stipulated time.