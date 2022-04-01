Special sanitation drive conducted from Srinagar outskirts to Gulmarg | Div Com urges tourists not to use polythene, single use plastic

Srinagar, Apr 1: As per the instructions of Principal Secretary, Housing and Urban Development Department, Dheeraj Gupta, a special sanitation drive was started from March 24 by the Department of Urban Local Bodies (ULB) Kashmir from the outskirts of Srinagar City to famous tourist destination Gulmarg.
Yesterday , the Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole also participated in the drive.
The Div Com interacted with the tourists and locals and requested them not to use polythene and single use plastic in their daily routine.
Pole emphasised upon the people not to litter waste in and around their habitations and the dustbins provided by Municipal Committees shall be used appropriately and to cooperate with the sanitation staff of Municipal Committees during door to door collection of the waste from the households.
The Director, ULBK distributed non-woven bags among the visitors as a replacement to inculcate the habit of avoiding use of polythene and plastic bags.
The elected representatives’ along with officers of ULB, Kashmir.