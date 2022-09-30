Special summary revision of electoral rolls carried out in Shopian

Shopian, Sep 30: The Deputy Commissioner Shopian, Sachin Kumar Vaishya, who is also District Election Officer ( DEO), today held a meeting with BLOs of Shopian and Zainpora constituencies at Mini Secretariat, here.
While interacting with BLOs, the DEO urged BLOs to expedite the process of registrations and ensure 100 percent accuracy and coverage to the electorates. He asked them to work with dedication and enthusiasm towards the effective registration of newly eligible voters.
Dy.DEO, Jahanger Ahmad, on the occasion explained the process of prescribed forms under ongoing Special Summary Revision and methodologies to be adopted for 100 percent coverage. The DEO stressed upon BLOs to undertake the task of spreading awareness among the people regarding the ongoing Special Summary Revision exercise.
An interactive session was later held with BLO's to clear their doubts regarding enrollment process and other relevant queries. Further they were asked to disseminate awareness on usage of online platforms for submission of forms, registrations which can be done through Voter helpline app and through nvsp portal.