Special summary revision of electoral rolls carried out in Shopian

While interacting with BLOs, the DEO urged BLOs to expedite the process of registrations and ensure 100 percent accuracy and coverage to the electorates. He asked them to work with dedication and enthusiasm towards the effective registration of newly eligible voters.

Dy.DEO, Jahanger Ahmad, on the occasion explained the process of prescribed forms under ongoing Special Summary Revision and methodologies to be adopted for 100 percent coverage. The DEO stressed upon BLOs to undertake the task of spreading awareness among the people regarding the ongoing Special Summary Revision exercise.