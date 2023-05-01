Special summary revision of electoral rolls reviewed

Srinagar, May 1: To review the progress achieved under ongoing Special Summary Revision-2023 of Electoral Rolls in District Srinagar, a meeting was held under the Chairmanship of Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Biduri, who is also the Electoral Roll Observer here.
Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad, who is also District Election Officer (DEO), Srinagar was also present on the occasion.
At the outset, the Divisional Commissioner took a detailed review of the progress achieved in the District under ongoing SSR-2023 and sought details about the number of fresh applications received, as well as the number of claims and objections. He emphasised upon the concerned Electoral Registration Officers(EROs) and Assistant Electoral Registration Officers(AEROs) to conduct revisions according to guidelines of ECI as per notified schedule and expedite the process for achieving targets. He also asked them to ensure timely disposal of claims and objections.
Pertinently, the date for filing claims and objections regarding the Special Summary Revision of Photo Electoral Rolls has been extended to May 6, 2023.
The Divisional Commissioner also enjoined upon the concerned EROs and AEROs to complete the revision of the special summary with 100 percent enrolment of eligible voters, including the addition of new voters and deletion of duplicate voters, within the extended date.