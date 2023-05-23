Specially-abled ex-NCERT employee embarks on mission to promote inclusive education in J&K

On Monday, Sagar Parasri conducted an engaging session with the staff of the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), led by Joint Director (Central) Fayaz Ahmad Fayaz.

Rubeena Salma, the head of the Inclusive and Special Education Wing, introduced Sagar, highlighting his remarkable contributions to peace-building and inclusive education.

During his address, Sagar spoke passionately about his journey, emphasising that his physical disability did not dampen his willpower. He expressed his tireless commitment to motivate and encourage individuals facing similar circumstances, urging them not to succumb to societal, psychological, or physical pressures.