Specially-abled ex-NCERT employee embarks on mission to promote inclusive education in J&K

Srinagar, May 23: In a transformative endeavour, 60-year-old Sagar Parasri, a former employee of the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), has embarked on a remarkable journey in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.
His mission involves creating a profound impact on schools and students, promoting a society that embraces diversity and recognising the inherent value of every individual, irrespective of their abilities.
Sagar toured several educational institutions, including the Shafaqat Rehabilitation Centre, Chhotey Taare, and Iqra High School, Bemina, where he engaged with students and emphasised the importance of embracing a peaceful existence.
On Monday, Sagar Parasri conducted an engaging session with the staff of the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), led by Joint Director (Central) Fayaz Ahmad Fayaz.
Rubeena Salma, the head of the Inclusive and Special Education Wing, introduced Sagar, highlighting his remarkable contributions to peace-building and inclusive education.
During his address, Sagar spoke passionately about his journey, emphasising that his physical disability did not dampen his willpower. He expressed his tireless commitment to motivate and encourage individuals facing similar circumstances, urging them not to succumb to societal, psychological, or physical pressures.
He reminded the audience of the preciousness of life and encouraged them to cherish the wonders of nature. Encouraging societal transformation, Sagar called upon individuals to eschew negative thoughts, narrow-minded perspectives, and discriminatory behaviour towards children with special needs.
“By nurturing inclusivity, these children have the potential to blossom into individuals with a profound sense of self-worth,” he said, adding, “By upholding equal rights and opportunities for all, we not only empower disabled individuals to unlock their full potential but also promote social progress and innovation.”
Expressing admiration, Joint Director Fayaz Ahmad commended Sagar for his remarkable bravery and unwavering commitment to his mission.
“Disabilities, irrespective of their form, serve as a testament to the resilience and extraordinary capabilities inherent in human beings, often surpassing the achievements of those considered ‘normal’,” Fayaz said. "It is vital to recognize the remarkable accomplishments that can emerge when we appreciate the unique strengths and potential possessed by individuals with disabilities, emphasizing the importance of inclusivity."
During his illustrious career spanning three decades, Sagar has interacted with over 2.5 million students, sharing his experiences and spreading his message of inclusiveness.