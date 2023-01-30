Spellbound by beauty, Karnataka Congress president says ‘we must protect Kashmir’

Shivakumar further stated that Kashmir belongs to India and it is an asset to the country. "We must protect it. Thanks to Indian soldiers who carry out their duties in these extreme conditions and protect our borders," he said.



Talking about the beauty of Kashmir, Shivakumar said, "The snow started falling at 2 a.m. The entire region is covered in snow. When I came out of my room in the morning I witnessed snowfall for the first time and I was spellbound by its beauty. I have never witnessed anything of this sort in my life."



"I have visited Switzerland and other countries. But, I have not seen such scenic beauty anywhere. I can't forget this experience," he says in the video.

