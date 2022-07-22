Spike continues as J&K logs 531 COVID cases

As per the official figures, out of total cases 288 were reported from Jammu while 243 cases were reported from Kashmir. With 531 fresh cases, the COVID-19 case tally reached to 458987--289701 in Kashmir and 169286 in Jammu.

The official figures reveal that the number of active positive cases in J&K is increasing at a fast speed. The number of active positive cases has reached 2411 with an increase of 334 cases in the last 24 hours. Only 2077 cases were active positive a day before.