Spike continues as J&K logs 531 COVID cases

Srinagar, July 22: The daily count of COVID-19 cases continued to increase as J&K reported 531 fresh cases on Friday while the active case load also registered a spike with an addition of 334 cases in the last 24 hours.
As per the official figures, out of total cases 288 were reported from Jammu while 243 cases were reported from Kashmir. With 531 fresh cases, the COVID-19 case tally reached to 458987--289701 in Kashmir and 169286 in Jammu.
The official figures reveal that the number of active positive cases in J&K is increasing at a fast speed. The number of active positive cases has reached 2411 with an increase of 334 cases in the last 24 hours. Only 2077 cases were active positive a day before.
The number of active cases in Kashmir is 1062 and 1349 in Jammu. These figures include 772 and 936 active cases of Srinagar and Jammu districts, where the number of active cases is increasing at a fast pace.
As per the district wise break up, Jammu reported 152 cases followed by 162 cases in Srinagar district, the highest in Valley.
Kathua reported 55 cases while Baramulla reported 30 cases and Udhampur 21 cases. Ganderbal reported 18 cases, Poonch 16, Kishtwar 15, Budgam 12, Pulwama 10, Rajouri 10, Doda 9, Samba 9, Kupwara 4, Bandipora 3, Anantnag 2, Kulgam 2 cases and Reasi 1 case. However no fresh cases were reported from Shopian and Ramban districts.
Meanwhile, 197 Covid-19 patients recovered in J&K including 115 from Jammu and 82 from Kashmir division, thus taking the total number of recoveries to 451815.
Despite the daily spike in cases, the adherence to COVID-19 SoPs has gone for a toss as no precautions are being followed in malls, markets, gatherings, passenger buses, school buses and gatherings.
People are rarely seen adhering to COVID-19 SoPs thus contributing to the fresh concerns surrounding the pandemic. Despite the advisories and orders issued by administration urging people to adhere to COVID-19 SoPs, people are still seen violating the protocols in public places and at social gatherings.
As already reported by this newspaper the Deputy Commissioners in various districts made wearing of face masks compulsory in view of the daily spike in cases. But there is zero implementation of such guidelines on ground as people do not wear face masks or follow other SoPs to prevent community spread of the virus.
Medicos have already warned that taking SoPs lightly will add to the number of positive cases and have asked people to take precautions.
Notably a student tested positive in one of the leading schools of Srinagar district forcing the school management to suspend the class work for the students of the particular class for three days.
"One student tested positive and the class was closed for three days. The normal class work for the students of this class will resume on Monday," a school functionary said.
He said the school scheduled vaccination drives on Saturday and booster doses for the staff as well.