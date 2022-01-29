SPO dies of cardiac arrest in Baramulla

Baramulla, Jan 29: A Special Police Officer (SPO) deployed for the protection of Pandit Colony in SheeriBaramulla suffered a massive cardiac arrest on Friday night.
He was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival.
He has been identified as Shakeel Ahmad Rather of Malpora Narwav.
An official said that deceased cop was deployed at Pandit Colony Narwav and on Friday night suffered a massive cardiac arrest which resulted in his instantaneous death.
“The body was handed over to the family after completing legal formalities,” an official said.