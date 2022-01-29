SPO guarding Pandit family dies of cardiac arrest in Baramulla

Srinagar, Jan 29: A Special Police Officer (SPO), guarding a pandit family died of a massive cardiac arrest in Budmulla Narvaw area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Saturday.
Quoting officials, news agency KNO reported that SPO Shakeel Ahmad Rather, son of Ali Mohmmad Rather of Malpora Narwaw passed away due to cardiac arrest.
The deceased was posted as security guard for pandit family at Budmulla Narvaw area of the district.
The officials said that after conducting the medical legal formalities, the body will be handed over to the relatives for last rites.