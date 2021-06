Srinagar: A Special Police Officer (SPO) and his wife were killed while their daughter was injured in a militant attack in Hariparigam, Awantipora in south Kashmir's Pulwama district, police said.



A police spokesperson said that the militants barged into the house of SPO Fayaz Ahmad of Hariparigam and fired indiscriminately at him.



In the incident, Fayaz along with his wife and daughter received critical gunshot injuries, the police spokesperson said, adding the SPO and his wife succumbed.