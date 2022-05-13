Policeman shot at, injured in Pulwama

Srinagar, May 13: A police constable was shot at and injured by terrorists at his residence in the Gudroo area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Friday morning, police said.
A police spokesman identified the constable as Reyaz Ahmad Thoker son of Ali Mohammed.
He has been shifted to hospital while the area has been cordoned off.
#Terrorist fired upon Police Constable Reyaz Ahmad Thoker S/O Ali Mohammed at his residence at Gudroo, #Pulwama. He has been shifted to Hospital. Area #cordoned off. Further details shall follow, " said the police spokesman.