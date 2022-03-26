SPO shot dead, his brother injured in Chatabugh Budgam
Srinagar, March 26: A Special Police Officer (SPO) was killed and his brother injured after militants on Saturday late evening fired upon them in central Kashmir’s Budgam district.
Quoting official sources, news agency GNS reported that the militants fired upon the siblings—Ishfaq Ahmad Dar, 26, posted as SPO in Budgam and his brother Umar Ahmad Dar, 23, who is said to a be student— at their residence in Chatabugh Budgam, injuring them seriously.
A police officer told GNS that the siblings were shifted to SKIMS Bemina Srinagar. He said the SPO was declared dead on arrival by doctors. The condition of his brother is stated to be critical, he said.
Police have registered a case and started investigation into the matter even as the area was cordoned off by police and security forces to nab the fleeing militants.