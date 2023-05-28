Spring cleaning festival held in Panzath

Since morning, a myriad of people—men, women and children--could be seen wading through the spring to clean it out, catch fish and spruce up its surroundings.

After several hours of cleaning, which included de-weeding and de-silting, the glistening waters of the spring began flowing smoothly.

“At least 500 to 600 residents took part in the cleaning and fishing festival”, said Farooq Ahmad, a resident.