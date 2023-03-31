Spurt in crime graph due to alarming drug abuse: NC

The government should employ a multi-pronged approach that includes robust awareness, counselling and state of the art rehabilitation centres, the leaders said. “There is a need to address the underlying maladies that push our skilled, and educated youth towards drug addiction. Unemployment, and insecurity that is wearing down our youth, have to be addressed on a priority basis. We are facing an unprecedented situation that cannot be veiled by the smokescreen of photo ops, and selfies by the u related administration on social media platforms,” they added.

They further said that the party in its humble efforts is reaching out to educated youth who see drug addiction as an escape from the uncertainty and trauma of living in the current uncertain times. Meanwhile, the party's women leaders including Sakina Itoo, Shameema Firdous, Sara Hayat Shah, Ifra Jan, Sabiya Qadri, Adv Neelofar Masood have also expressed outrage over the killing of a minor girl in Lolab and demanded stern punishment to the perpetrator of the brutal and gut wrenching crime.