Spurt in crime graph due to alarming drug abuse: NC

Srinagar, Mar 31: National Conference on Friday expressed shock and anguish over the incident in which a drug addict man allegedly killed his mother in Dangerpora, Sopore.
In a joint statement released from the party headquarters Nawa-e-Subha, Party’s Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani, senior leaders Choudhary Muhammad Ramzan, Mir Saifullah, Qaisar Jamsheed lone, Qafilul Rahman said the brutality and monstrosity of the act are beyond comprehension and sordid manifestation of rising epidemic of drugs abuse in the society.
“Incidents like these are a chilling reminder of the vulnerability we as a society are confronted with in wake of the rising graph of drug addiction/ substance abuse. Theft, burglary, and murders of this beastly nature are interrelated with the wanton drug menace plaguing our youth,” the leaders said.
The government should employ a multi-pronged approach that includes robust awareness, counselling and state of the art rehabilitation centres, the leaders said. “There is a need to address the underlying maladies that push our skilled, and educated youth towards drug addiction. Unemployment, and insecurity that is wearing down our youth, have to be addressed on a priority basis. We are facing an unprecedented situation that cannot be veiled by the smokescreen of photo ops, and selfies by the u related administration on social media platforms,” they added.
They further said that the party in its humble efforts is reaching out to educated youth who see drug addiction as an escape from the uncertainty and trauma of living in the current uncertain times. Meanwhile, the party's women leaders including Sakina Itoo, Shameema Firdous, Sara Hayat Shah, Ifra Jan, Sabiya Qadri, Adv Neelofar Masood have also expressed outrage over the killing of a minor girl in Lolab and demanded stern punishment to the perpetrator of the brutal and gut wrenching crime.