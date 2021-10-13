Sr Assistant in Advocate General J&K's office arrested in alleged fake recruitment scam

The CB said in a statement that the accused Mohammad Yaqoob Bhat, son of Ghulam Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Budgam has been arrested in case FIR No. 56 of 2021 U/S 420 467,468,471, 120(B) r/w Section 66 IT Act, today on 13.10.2021.

Bhat, the CB said, connived with touts it said lured the candidates on the fake promise of providing jobs.

"During probe it also surfaced that some beneficiaries have transferred huge amount

of money in the account maintained in the name of Mohammad Yaqoob Bhat, " the CB said.

Earlier, Z A Dewani, Administrative Officer, Office of the Learned Advocate General, J&K had intimated the CB that fake orders bearing No's 76 AG of 2021 and 79 AG of 2021 dated 13.07.2021 were being circulated on social media showing the selection of 33 persons as Jr. Assistants and other 33 persons as Orderlies.

"However, no such orders have been issued by the office of the Learned Advocate General, J&K," said the CB.

The investigation of the case is going on and the involvement of other officials and individuals is being looked into", it added.