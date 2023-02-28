Srilankan Govt felicitates DIS Sgr with award of excellence

Srinagar Feb 28: The Doon International School (DIS) Srinagar has been felicitated with “Award for Excellence in Education-2023” during 2nd Indo-Lanka Education Summit.
The award ceremony-2023 was organised recently in presence of Sri Lankan Education Minister Arvind Kumar, State Minister of Technology Kanaka Herath and Sri Lankan Cabinet Minister of justice Prisons Altairs and Constitutional reforms Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe.
The summit-2023 organised with the efforts of Sri Lankan Prime Minister, Dinesh Gunawardena was a grand success.
Chairman DIS Srinagar Showkat Hussain Khan was invited as special guest at the occasion to receive the Award of Excellence.
“It was really a proud moment for Doon International School Srinagar to receive the award,” Khan said.
In his address at the felicitation ceremony, Khan spoke about the achievement of the school and said that his mission was to make every student a winner.
Showkat Hussain Khan also invited Education Minister, Arvind Kumar to visit Srinagar. He attributed the success to the hard work and dedication of the staff saying that it was not possible to receive such awards without the efforts of dedicated hardworking and committed staff members.
Khan said that DIS was probably one of the few institutions in Kashmir that allow students to have flexible coursework and customize their curriculum to meet their needs and build leadership experience through workshops, programmes, events and different activities.
He said the child-centric curriculum was more effective after their recent partner collaboration with Cambridge International with an aim to bring international curriculum and exchange programs for the local community.
DIS has already received an Award of Excellence by the Mauritius Government in 2022, Best Emerging International Sports Facility in J&K, India’s A-Listers Award, India’s Most Prominent Education Award besides other awards as well.