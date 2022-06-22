Srinagar Acid Attack: Court records statements of 2 more witnesses

Srinagar: A court here Wednesday recorded the statements of two Assistant Sub Inspectors (ASIs) produced by prosecution as its witnesses in the case related to the acid attack on a 24-year-old woman here in February this year.
Principal Sessions Judge Srinagar, Jawad Ahmad, recorded the statements of ASIs Ghulam Mohudin and Nazir Ahmed who were part of the team of Forensic Science laboratory (FSL) that was called for taking the finger prints from the bottle in which acid was allegedly found.
The bottle containing the acid, according to prosecution, was recovered from a Maruti Baleno car which was seized by the police from Buchwara area of Dalgate here.
Advocate Shah Aamir who appeared on behalf of the main accused, Sajid Altaf Rather cross examined both the witnesses. The court was jam-packed today as was witnessed during the proceedings of the case earlier.
In response to the submission by Advocate Shah that the Car seized be released, the court directed the prosecution to file objections to the plea in this regard by 29 of June.
On February 23, police filed charge sheet against the main accused Sajid Altaf Rather of Buchwara Dalgate and other accused Muhammad Saleem Kumar alias Tota of Mehjoor nagar
The Principal Sessions Court Srinagar framed charges against the two accused under sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 326-A (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by use of acid) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and is hearing the case on fast track basis.