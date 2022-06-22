Srinagar Acid Attack: Court records statements of 2 more witnesses

Srinagar: A court here Wednesday recorded the statements of two Assistant Sub Inspectors (ASIs) produced by prosecution as its witnesses in the case related to the acid attack on a 24-year-old woman here in February this year.

Principal Sessions Judge Srinagar, Jawad Ahmad, recorded the statements of ASIs Ghulam Mohudin and Nazir Ahmed who were part of the team of Forensic Science laboratory (FSL) that was called for taking the finger prints from the bottle in which acid was allegedly found.

The bottle containing the acid, according to prosecution, was recovered from a Maruti Baleno car which was seized by the police from Buchwara area of Dalgate here.