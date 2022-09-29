Srinagar Admin organises inter-school archery competition

Srinagar, Sep 29: Continuing its endeavor to provide a better sports platform to budding sports talent of the District to prepare them for competing in national and international events, the District Administration Srinagar, on the directions of the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad, a District level competitions in Archery for all age group Boys started at Youth Hostel Srinagar here today.

The championship was inaugurated by District Youth Services & Sports Officer Srinagar, Balbir Singh.