Srinagar Admin organises programme under Vigilance Awareness Week

Srinagar, Oct 30: In connection with ongoing Vigilance Awareness Week, the District Administration Srinagar on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad Monday organised a programme with the theme “ Say no to corruption; Commit to the Nation” here to spread awareness and promote good governance amongst the employees.
On the occasion, the Additional Deputy Commissioner(ADC) Srinagar, Syed Shabir Ahmad who is also the District Vigilance Officer Srinagar, administered an integrity pledge to all officers and officials sensitizing them about ill effects of the corruption. While Additional Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Syed Ahmad Kataria, other senior Officers and Officials of District Administration Srinagar were also present.
Addressing the workshop, the Chief Guest, Syed Shabir Ahmad underscored the significance of the programme and called upon the Officers/Officials to maintain integrity, transparency, accountability and justice at all levels