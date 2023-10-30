Srinagar Admin organises programme under Vigilance Awareness Week

On the occasion, the Additional Deputy Commissioner(ADC) Srinagar, Syed Shabir Ahmad who is also the District Vigilance Officer Srinagar, administered an integrity pledge to all officers and officials sensitizing them about ill effects of the corruption. While Additional Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Syed Ahmad Kataria, other senior Officers and Officials of District Administration Srinagar were also present.

Addressing the workshop, the Chief Guest, Syed Shabir Ahmad underscored the significance of the programme and called upon the Officers/Officials to maintain integrity, transparency, accountability and justice at all levels