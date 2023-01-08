Srinagar Administration launches massive anti-encroachment operations

Srinagar, Jan 8: On the directions of the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad an intensified anti encroachment operations was launched by District Administration in various parts of the City to evict Government Land from the illegal occupants, an official press release said.
During the operations several structures being constructed illegally on Government land were also demolished.
In North Tehsil of the District, a team of Revenue and Police Officers/Officials headed by Tehsildar North, Kaiser Mehmood conducted a massive anti-encroachment drives in Harwan and Syedpora areas and retrieved about 40 kanals of Prime Government land from the land grabbers worth crores.
Similarly, in Panthachowk, a team of Revenue and Police Officers/Officials headed by Tehsildar Panthachowk, Rakib Ahmad undertook an anti-encroachment drive and State land measuring 10 kanals were evicted from the encroachment in estate Panthachowk, behind DPS.
Moreover, such anti-encroachment operations were also held in other parts of the District in order to evict encroachments on Government land.
Speaking about the anti-encroachment drive undertaken to preserve Government land, the DC Srinagar said anti-encroachment drives will continue in all the parts of the district to retrieve entire State and Kahcharai land encroached by the land grabbers. He said involvement in land encroachment will be dealt with sternly as per the law.
While lauding the efforts of the concerned Tehsildars and their teams the Deputy Commissioner asked them to continue the anti-encroachment drives in their respective jurisdictions with added zeal and dedication so that all State/Kahcharie land is retrieved.