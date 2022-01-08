Srinagar airport authorities to take call on flight operations at 4 pm

Srinagar Jan 8: Authorities at the Srinagar airport on Saturday said that a call on the suspended flight operations to due to inclement weather will be taken at 4pm this afternoon.
No flights could take off or land at the airport today due to poor visibility today.
"Unfortunately the snowfall has started again and the visibility has also dropped. We will take a call at 4 pm. Kindly bear with us, " a spokesman at the airport said in a statement.
Flight operations at the airport have largely been suspended at the airport since Tuesday due to prevailing rains and snowfall.