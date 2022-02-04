Srinagar airport runway to undergo repair; will ensure flight disruption is minimum, says Director

Srinagar Feb 4: Authorities at the Srinagar airport on Friday said they are carrying out Polymer Modified Emulsion work on the runway to "strengthen the runway for the operation of flight and also to control the wear and tear".
Director Srinagar airport, Kuldeep Singh told Greater Kashmir that the work will be carried out during the months of February and March planned on all Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.
Singh said they will ensure that the flight disruption owing to the runway repair "is reduced to minimum by working only from 5 PM to 6 AM during the night time" adding the runway will be available and the flights will be operated from 6 AM to 5 PM.
As for the flights scheduled to operate during the closure time, they have been rescheduled to operate before 5 PM everyday, the Director said.
"The information has already been given to all affected passengers by the respective airlines. Passengers of the affected flights are requested to confirm the revised departure times if they have booked their flights during the month of February and March on Fridays, Saturdays or Sundays after 5 PM, "he added.